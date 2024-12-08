PHDEC holds stakeholders’ consultative meeting to strengthen horticulture export initiatives

KARACHI - The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) convened a stakeholders’ consultative meeting at the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) office in Karachi. The meeting, chaired by Secretary TDAP Sheryar Taj, was attended by PHDEC Board members, sector experts, Chief Executive Officer Athar Hussain Khokhar, and the PHDEC agriculture and project teams, along with key stakeholders from the horticulture sector.

During the meeting, the stakeholders were briefed on PHDEC’s recent accomplishments and its ongoing efforts to uplift Pakistan’s horticulture sector. Key initiatives highlighted included Mango Dehydration Projects: PHDEC successfully secured approval for the establishment of two mango dehydration plants, one at Sindh Agriculture University, Tando Jam, and the other at MNS University of Agriculture, Multan (MNSUAM). These projects aim to enhance the value chain for mango exports through efficient post-harvest management. Chilli Solar Dehydration Initiative; in an effort to boost the chilli sector, PHDEC launched an EDF-funded project to distribute 35 solar dehydration plants to chilli farmers. This initiative is expected to improve product quality, reduce post-harvest losses, and enhance export readiness. Mango Bagging Pilot Projects; the innovative mango bagging projects in Sindh and Punjab have received widespread recognition for their role in improving mango quality by reducing pest infestations and residue levels, ultimately meeting international market standards. Cherry Export Project in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB); PHDEC’s cherry export initiative facilitated the first-ever fresh cherry consignments to China. This project involved collaboration with stakeholders in GB to establish cold chain logistics, processing facilities, and Global GAP compliance for cherries. On Upcoming Activities for Potato and Citrus; CEO PHDEC, Athar Hussain Khokhar informed the attendees of the company’s plans for the upcoming season, including B2B meetings of potato exporters with international buyers, arranged in collaboration with Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) in various Pakistani missions. Efforts are also underway to strengthen the citrus value chain and explore new export opportunities along with introduction of new seedless varieties in collaboration with national and international organizations.

Athar Hussain Khokhar reiterated PHDEC’s unwavering commitment to the horticulture sector, emphasizing its role in addressing stakeholders’ challenges and creating market linkages. He highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts between public and private stakeholders to ensure sustainable growth and development in the sector. The meeting concluded with stakeholders expressing appreciation for PHDEC’s initiatives and providing valuable suggestions to further enhance its efforts. The consultative meeting underscored PHDEC’s pivotal role in promoting value-added exports and addressing challenges across multiple horticultural product lines, including mango, potato, citrus, cherry, and chilli. PHDEC, under the TDAP, continues to lead initiatives aimed at enhancing Pakistan’s horticulture sector by addressing value chain gaps, promoting modern agricultural practices, and creating export opportunities in global markets.