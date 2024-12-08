PIA at Crossroads

I am writing to express my grave concerns over the ongoing privatisation of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA). This decision has profound implications that demand careful consideration.

Firstly, the potential dismissal of all employees, as reportedly demanded by prospective buyers, is deeply troubling. This could result in widespread job losses, impacting thousands of families and worsening the nation’s unemployment crisis. The government must prioritise protecting the rights and livelihoods of PIA employees during this transition.

Secondly, the proposal to transfer 76% of PIA’s shares raises concerns about the airline’s future control and management. Any privatisation deal must include stringent measures to ensure transparency and accountability. Retaining a significant government stake is crucial to safeguarding national interests and maintaining PIA’s role as a public service provider.

Lastly, the consideration of a government-to-government agreement with a Gulf state underscores the complexities of this process. While such an agreement might provide a quick resolution, it is vital to evaluate its long-term impact on Pakistan’s aviation sector and national sovereignty.

I urge the authorities to prioritise the welfare of PIA employees and the broader national interest in their decision-making. Transparent and inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders is essential to achieving a fair and sustainable outcome.

TASNEEM YOUSUF,

Karachi.