Police hold workshop to prevent violence against women

RAWALPINDI - In line with the vision of the Inspector General of Police Punjab, a workshop on preventing violence against women was held at the Police Lines Headquarters on Saturday.

The workshop was organized in collaboration with the Women Protection Cell Rawalpindi, aimed to raise awareness about the types of violence women face and the legal measures available to address them.

Member of Provincial Assembly Tahira Mushtaq, SSP Investigation, DSP Admin, DSP Legal and several female police officers participated.

During the workshop, District Women Protection Officer Rizwana Bashir emphasized the importance of women understanding and standing up for their rights. “Women have equal rights in society and should be empowered to protect them,” she said.

SSP Investigation reiterated the Rawalpindi Police’s zero-tolerance policy against violence, abuse and exploitation of women.

She highlighted several initiatives, including the Tahaffuz Center, Virtual Women Police Station and Women Police Station, which are dedicated to support aggrieved women.

Women facing issues can get help by contacting the 15 Emergency Helpline or reaching out to the Tahaffuz Center and Virtual Women Police Station, she added.