Promises made to merged areas’ people not fulfilled, says Kundi

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday expressed disappointment over the unfulfilled promises made to the people of the merged districts following FATA’s merger.

“Unfortunately, the promises made to the people of the tribal areas after the merger have not been fulfilled. There has been little focus on developmental work in the merged districts,” the Governor stated at an event organized by the Wana Welfare Association (WAWA) at the Governor House.

The event commenced with an address by Rahmatullah Wazir, President of WAWA, who expressed gratitude to the Governor for hosting the event and provided an overview of the Association’s social and regional contributions.

In his address, Governor Kundi lauded the educational, social, and regional initiatives of WAWA and distributed scholarships among students on the Association’s behalf. He emphasized the need to safeguard the province’s resources and rights, highlighting water distribution challenges and its impact on land fertility in areas like Wana.

He also noted the unity of political leaders during the All Parties Conference to protect provincial resources and called on local leadership to play a more active role in regional development. The Governor assured his commitment to addressing the concerns of South Waziristan and Wana and stressed the importance of open trade routes, such as Angoor Adda, for the province’s commerce.

The event provided a platform to address the pressing issues faced by the tribals, with Governor Kundi reiterating his dedication to supporting development and resolving challenges in the merged districts.