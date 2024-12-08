Provincial cabinet approves funds for Model Bazaars expansion

LAHORE - The Provincial Cabinet has approved Rs3.44 billion for the construction of Model Bazaars in 13 districts of Punjab, an initiative aimed at providing economic relief and boosting local livelihoods. This approval, significantly higher than the initial Rs2.5 billion under consideration, is a major leap forward in addressing public needs and empowering communities. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif lauded the performance of Model Bazaars, saying that these bazaars were offering essential commodities at prices lower than DC-notified rates. “These bazaars are a lifeline for millions, lowering the cost of living and creating jobs for the people of Punjab,” the chief minister remarked. She said that the initiative would provide small business owners with affordable monthly rents starting as low as Rs10,000, fostering entrepreneurship and economic inclusivity. The funds will be utitlised to expand the network of Model Bazaars at 13 new locations across the province. Currently, 36 Model Bazaars operate in 24 districts, including ten in Lahore, offering a clean and organized shopping environment with daily essentials often priced below notified rates. The 13 new Model Bazaar spots are: Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, Narowal, Chiniot, Sharaqpur, Jhelum, Wazirabad, Khanewal, Muzaffargarh, Bhalwal, Pattoki, Jaranwala and Chunian. The chief minister also praised MNA Afzal Khokhar, who is also chairman of the Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC), for his steadfast commitment to expanding this public welfare initiative. Mr Khokhar, however, said PMBMC Chief Executive Officer Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad and his team made exceptional efforts to secure the enhanced funding. Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad said he had briefed the Planning and Development (P&D) Board about the project’s profile and ensuring the cabinet’s approval. He said his approach included the acquisition of state land at no cost, significantly reducing project expenses and enhancing the feasibility of constructing 13 new bazaars.

With an annual footfall exceeding 60 million customers, the PMBMC has become a benchmark for excellence in public service. The expansion of Model Bazaars is expected to further enhance access to affordable goods, create thousands of jobs, and uplift local economies. Beyond providing public relief, this initiative will open doors for small entrepreneurs., Supporting their growth in a structured and economically viable environment.