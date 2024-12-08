Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif begins historic 8-day visit to China

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has embarked on an eight-day official visit to China, making history as the first Pakistani female chief minister to undertake such a visit. The trip, scheduled from December 8 to December 15, includes stops in key Chinese cities, including Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Guangzhou.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bukhari, Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar, Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Kermani, and other top officials.

During her visit, the Chief Minister is set to hold meetings with Chinese ministers, senior officials, and experts. She will also attend various events, conferences, and ceremonies organized in her honor. The visit is part of the ongoing strengthening of Pakistan-China relations, with Maryam Nawaz Sharif having been invited by the ruling Communist Party of China.