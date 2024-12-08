Punjab government to launch Minority Cards

Gujar khan - The Punjab government is going to introduce ‘Minority Cards’ for minorities in the province. This was revealed by Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs, Ramesh Singh Arora, during a statement made in Jhelum on Saturday.

The minister visited Jhelum to take part in the Christmas celebrations at the Saint Teresa Hall, where he joined members of the minority community in the ceremonial cutting of a Christmas cake. During his address at the event, Mr. Singh highlighted the significant enthusiasm that has emerged regarding the celebration of religious minority festivals, attributing this positive atmosphere to the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

In an announcement, he revealed that the Chief Minister of Punjab will introduce Minority Cards in December, aimed at assisting members of minority communities. Ramesh Singh Arora highlighted that the Chief Minister’s laptop scheme has allocated a quota of 2,000 laptops specifically for minority students in Punjab, with the objective of improving their educational prospects. The minister reaffirmed his commitment to protecting the properties of minority communities, including gurdwaras, temples, and churches, highlighting that this issue continues to be a central priority for the government. The participants were assured that equal rights for all minority communities across the province are being upheld.

Mr. Singh asserted that the government is taking steps to implement a minority quota in medical and engineering universities, with the goal of improving educational opportunities for minority students.

“Promoting joy among members of minority communities plays a crucial role in enhancing social cohesion and nurturing affection within society.” The Punjab government has reaffirmed its dedication to protecting the rights of the minority community to create a brighter future for these groups, Mr. Singh said.