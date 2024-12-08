Punjab governor presides over BNU’s 19th convocation

LAHORE - Beaconhouse National University (BNU) observed its nineteenth convocation at its Main Campus in Lahore.

Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, Governor of the Punjab and Chancellor of the university, presided over the ceremony as the chief guest. Chairperson, Board of Governors, Mrs Nasreen Mahmud Kasuri, members of the Board of Governors including Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, Kasim Mahmood Kasuri, and Vice Chancellor Moeed W.Yusuf graced the ceremony along with deans, members of the faculty, dignitaries, guests, and parents of graduating students.

Vice Chancellor Moeed W. Yusuf delivered the convocation address and presented the annual report to the chancellor at the occasion. He also presented eighteen graduates with outstanding academic achievements, (with girls clinching 14 of them) for the award of gold medals to the Chancellor.

A total of 531 graduates were awarded degrees this year. These include 123 from Mariam Dawood School of Visual Arts & Design (MDSVAD), 52 from Razia Hassan School of Architecture (RHSA), 10 from Seeta Majeed School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences (SLASS), 169 from the School of Media & Mass Communication (SMC), 28 from the School of Computer Science and Information Technology (SCIT), 65 from the Institute of Psychology (IP), 18 from the School of Education (SE) and 66 from the School of Management Sciences (SMS). The graduating class of 2024 was heartily congratulated by Chancellor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan, who wished them a prosperous future and also commended the students who secured gold medals for their outstanding academic performances.