Punjab Weightlifting Association elects new office-bearers

December 08, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Punjab Weightlifting Association (PWLF) held its elective general council meeting at the Punjab Olympic Association Conference Hall, where new office-bearers for the 2024-2028 term were elected. The meeting was chaired by Jabbran Bin Salman, Chairman of the PWLF, and attended by representatives from eight divisional weightlifting associations. Among the prominent attendees were Hafiz Imran Butt, President of Pakistan Weightlifting Federation, and Waqar Ali, General Secretary of Punjab Olympic Association, who joined the meeting as representatives of their respective organizations. The officials unanimously elected for the new term include, President: Jabbran Bin Salman; General Secretary: Aqeel Javed Butt; Vice Presidents: Amjad Ameen Butt, M Ilyas Butt, M Islam Natiq, M Idrees Butt, M Javed Asghar; Treasurer: Amir Ali; Associate Secretaries: Rashed Nadeem Butt and Naila Maqsood Butt while Executive Members are Nuzhat Jabeen, Amin Farooq, Mariyam Aqeel Butt, Abdul Sattar Rahi, Qaiser Iftikhar, Din Muhammad and Numan Waheed.

The newly elected officials reaffirmed their commitment to advancing weightlifting in Punjab and creating more opportunities for athletes at the divisional and provincial levels.

