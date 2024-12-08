Sunday, December 08, 2024
Punjab well prepared to defend Quaid Games title

Staff Reporter
December 08, 2024
LAHORE   -  The Punjab contingent is well prepared to defend its title in the upcoming Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games scheduled to take place at Islamabad from December 13. DG Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry said this during his visit to Punjab’s different training camps being organised for the preparation of Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games on Saturday. He said top players of the province are participating in the kabaddi training camp. “Expert trainers are imparting best training including modern playing techniques to kabaddi camp probables.”

He added that players from all divisions of the province are participating in the training camps. “We are pretty determined that Punjab contingent will be on top of medals table in the Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games”.  

He said that he is personally inspecting the training camps, mess and hostel of the athletes daily. He directed the officers concerned to provide the best facilities to all athletes in the training camps.  

Khizar Afzaal inspected the training camps of different games and issued necessary directions to coaches and officers concerned.

