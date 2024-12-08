Quaid-e-Azam Games return: Islamabad prepares for week-long sporting spectacle

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is all set to host the Quaid-e-Azam Inter-Provincial Games 2024, a week-long celebration of sportsmanship and national pride.

Scheduled to be held from December 13 to December 19 at the Pakistan Sports Complex in Islamabad, the event will bring together athletes from across the country, representing Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Islamabad. With a focus on unity and youth engagement, the Games promise exciting competitions and a showcase of talent from every corner of Pakistan.

The event will feature a total of 15 sports, including athletics, badminton, boxing, football, hockey, judo, kabaddi, karate, squash, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, weightlifting, and wrestling. Both male and female athletes will participate in individual and team events, demonstrating their skills and dedication. Athletic competitions such as the 100-meter sprint, hurdles, relays, and javelin throw are set to captivate audiences, while team sports like football and hockey will bring thrilling matchups to the field.

To encourage and reward exceptional performances, the PSB has allocated PKR 20 million in cash prizes. Individual gold medalists will receive PKR 20,000, while silver and bronze medalists will be awarded PKR 15,000 and PKR 10,000, respectively. For team events, each participant will earn PKR 15,000 for gold, PKR 10,000 for silver, and PKR 7,500 for bronze. Additional trophies, medals, and certificates worth PKR 4 million will further honor the athletes’ achievements.

The Games will uphold strict rules to ensure fairness and discipline. Athletes under the age of 22 are eligible to participate, provided they meet regional representation criteria. Any violations, including misconduct or doping, will result in penalties and disqualification. Competitions will follow international standards with some local adjustments under the guidance of technical delegates.

Spectators are invited to enjoy the excitement live, with free entry passes available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Pakistan Sports Complex. This initiative aims to engage the public and create a vibrant atmosphere for both participants and supporters.