Seminar to be held to mark Int’l Anti Corruption Day

Our Staff Reporter
December 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR -  To mark International Anti-Corruption Day, a high-profile seminar will be held at Nishtar Hall on Monday (tomorrow). The event is part of an awareness campaign highlighting the importance of eliminating corruption and fostering a culture of transparency and accountability.   Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, will attend as the Chief Guest. Other distinguished speakers include Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary and Advisor to the Chief Minister on Anti-Corruption, Mussadiq Abbasi.  

Subject matter experts from various fields will also share insights on combating corruption.

This initiative is part of the government’s broader strategy to raise awareness about corruption’s impacts and encourage citizens to actively build a transparent society.

