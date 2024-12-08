Sheikh Aftab appreciates role of local journalists

ATTOCK - MNA and Member Supreme Judicial Counsel Sheikh Aftab Ahmad while appreciating the role of local journalists in highlighting the problems of the area has said that government is utilising maximum resources for the welfare of the journalists. He said this while addressing a function organised by Regional Union of Journalists (RUJ). On the occassion, Central Secretary General RUJ Abid Hussain Mughal, District President PML-N Attock Saleem Shahzad, and journalists from across the district were also in attendance. Sheikh Aftab said journalists at district, tehsil and far flung areas level were discharging their duties with dedication and honesty despite of having nominal resources at their disposal.

He said that he always highlighted the problems of the local journalists on the floor of the assembly. Sheikh Aftab said, “I would play my role for the betterment of journalist community at every level. The doors of my house and office are always open for them.”