Sikh Freedom

The 555th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak was celebrated by the Sikh community across the globe. Many Sikh pilgrims visited holy shrines in Pakistan on this occasion and returned with cherished memories of their journey. In addition to visiting their own sacred sites, the pilgrims paid homage at Sufi shrines such as those of Baba Farid and Hazrat Mian Mir, embodying the interfaith tolerance and brotherhood espoused by these revered figures. The pilgrims expressed gratitude to the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and meticulous care of their religious sites.

Sikhs are a proud, resilient, and egalitarian people. Their values and lifestyle starkly contrast with the Hindu caste system, which perpetuates inequality. Instead, Sikhs champion independence and equality. The 1984 assault on the Golden Temple by Indira Gandhi’s government, which led to the tragic loss of thousands of Sikh lives, exemplifies the state’s attempts to suppress their spirit. Over the decades, the community has faced systemic repression, fueling ongoing unrest. Despite comprising just 2% of India’s 1.42 billion population, Sikhs constitute 8% of its armed forces and around 20% of its officer cadre, reflecting their industriousness and courage.

For years, Sikhs have been striving for freedom from Indian oppression in Punjab. The demand for an independent state, Khalistan, where they could live free from prejudice, has gained momentum. During the Partition, Muhammad Ali Jinnah extended an invitation to Sikh leaders to join Pakistan, assuring the protection of their religious and civil rights. Unfortunately, this opportunity was lost due to manipulative tactics by Hindu leaders.

The assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada, allegedly orchestrated by India’s intelligence agency RAW, has stirred outrage among Sikhs worldwide, reinvigorating the Khalistan movement. The BJP’s Hindutva agenda has further alienated minorities, compelling them to rally under the banner of independence. The coming years may pose significant challenges for those propagating Hindutva.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.