Six soldiers martyred, 22 terrorists killed in KP operations: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - Security Forces killed at least 22 Khwarij terrorists in three separate intelligence-based operations from December 6-7 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province whereas six valiant soldiers embraced martyrdom while valiantly thwarting terrorists.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday, an intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in general area Gul Imam, Tank District on reported presence of khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly nine Khwarij were sent to hell while six got injured. In another operation, conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan District 10 Khwarij were successfully neutralised.

In a third encounter, security forces thwarted Khwarij attempt to attack a security forces’ post in Thall District and killed three khwarij. However, during the intense fire exchange, six brave sons of soil, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat (martyrdom). “Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have commended the security forces for their successful operations against Khwarij in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In their separate statements, they praised the bravery and professionalism displayed by the security forces during three separate operations, which resulted in the deaths of twenty-two Khwarij and injuries to six others.

The President and the Prime Minister expressed sorrow over the martyrdom of six brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army during the operations and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs and for patience for their families.

They emphasized that the entire nation stands by the security forces and pays homage to them for fighting bravely against terrorists and for sacrificing their lives for the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated their commitment to continue the war against terrorism until it is completely eradicated from the country.

The funeral prayers of six brave soldiers of Pakistan Army, who embraced martyrdom during a clash with Khawarij in the Thall area of Hangu District, were offered with full military honor.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the soldiers whose Namaz-e-Janaza was offered include: Naib Subedar Muhammad Khalid Shaheed, Havaldar Javed Ali Shaheed, Lance Naik Waliat Hussain Shaheed, Lance Naik Saftullah Shaheed, Lance Naik Shahid Rahman Shaheed, and Sepoy Nizamuddin Shaheed.

A large number of military officials, including the Corps Commander Peshawar, as well as senior civil and military officials, fellow soldiers, and local residents, attended the funeral prayers.

The sacrifices rendered by these martyrs for defence of the motherland will not go in vain.