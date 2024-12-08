SMBBMU holds 6th convocation

LARKANA - The 6th Convocation of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana was held on Saturday at the main Arija campus of the university. Vice Chancellor (VC) of Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, Prof Dr Nusrat Shah presided over the convocation. While, Vice Chancellor of Begum Nusrat Bhutto University, Sukkur, Dr Tehmina Nagaraj and VC of Larkano University prof Usman Keerio, were the guests of honour on the occasion. In her address on the occasion of the Convocation of SMBBMU Larkana, Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana, Prof Dr Nusrat Shah, has exhorted medical graduates to serve the ailing humanity with dedication and devotion and without discrimination. She reminded the graduates of the Hippocratic Oath and said that if taken seriously, it would guide them in performing their duties without discrimination. She said doctors had the responsibility of giving hope to their patients besides health and happiness and added that they should opt for serving humanity in backward and rural areas while observing medical ethics and Islamic teachings. Congratulating the passing medical graduates, Prof Dr Nusrat Shah reminded them of their prime duty of serving humanity. She said, “Chandka Medical College was the gift of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, while the university was the dream of the brave leader Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.” Speaking on the occasion, the Women University Sukkur VC Tahmina Nagaraj said, “I am happy to see the university in this position. We have felt proud to see the institutions that we had sown become trees.” Later, VC SMBBMU Larkana, Prof Dr Nusrat Shah, VC Begum Nusrat Bhutto University, Sukkur, Dr Tehmina Nagaraj and VC University of Larkano, Prof Dr Usman keerio distributed gold and silver medals among the best graduates on the occasion.