Sunday, December 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sonia, African elephant at Karachi Safari Park, dies suddenly

Sonia, African elephant at Karachi Safari Park, dies suddenly
Web Desk
11:19 AM | December 08, 2024
National

In a tragic incident, Sonia, one of the African elephants at Karachi’s Safari Park, has passed away. Park officials reported that Sonia appeared healthy and was eating normally until her sudden death.

Her lifeless body was discovered by staff early in the morning, and a post-mortem examination is planned to determine the cause. This incident follows the recent death of Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old African elephant at Karachi Zoo, who died after suffering health complications in April.

The four elephants — Sonia, Malika, Madhubala, and Noor Jehan — were brought to Karachi in 2009. Concerns about their health and living conditions were raised after assessments by international animal welfare organization FOUR PAWS in 2021. Following Noor Jehan's death, Madhubala remains the last captive African elephant in a Pakistani zoo.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1733634534.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024