Sunday, December 08, 2024
South Korea's ex-defense minister arrested over his role in botched martial law declaration

Anadolu
3:33 PM | December 08, 2024
South Korea’s former defense minister was taken into custody early Sunday for his role in last week's martial law declaration, which plunged the country into a deepening political crisis.

Kim Yong-hyun had already resigned after the short-lived martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk-yeol, which was lifted within hours after parliament voted it down, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Kim had already faced a travel ban.

A police investigation has already been launched into Yoon and others for alleged insurrection.

The latest move came a day after Yoon survived an impeachment motion in parliament.

Six opposition parties submitted the motion, which required a threshold of 200 votes in the 300-member parliament to pass, but a near-total boycott by Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP) saved the embattled president, although his political future is uncertain.

The opposition plans to propose another impeachment motion this week.

