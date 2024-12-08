South Korea's ex-defense minister arrested over his role in botched martial law declaration

South Korea’s former defense minister was taken into custody early Sunday for his role in last week's martial law declaration, which plunged the country into a deepening political crisis.

Kim Yong-hyun had already resigned after the short-lived martial law declaration by President Yoon Suk-yeol, which was lifted within hours after parliament voted it down, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

Kim had already faced a travel ban.

A police investigation has already been launched into Yoon and others for alleged insurrection.

The latest move came a day after Yoon survived an impeachment motion in parliament.

Six opposition parties submitted the motion, which required a threshold of 200 votes in the 300-member parliament to pass, but a near-total boycott by Yoon’s People Power Party (PPP) saved the embattled president, although his political future is uncertain.

The opposition plans to propose another impeachment motion this week.