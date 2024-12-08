Sunday, December 08, 2024
Students awarded degrees at Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences

Our Staff Reporter
December 08, 2024
LAHORE  -  The Shalamar Institute of Health Sciences held its third integrated convocation ceremony, where students from three units - Shalamar Medical College, Shalamar Nursing College, and Shalamar School of Allied Health Sciences - were awarded degrees and medals .The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including the Vice-Chancellor of King Edward Medical University, Professor Mahmood Ayyaz, who delivered a special address to the students. The principals of the respective colleges, Professor Zahid Bashir, Dr. Riffat Javed, and Dr. Nasim Rafiq, also congratulated the students on their achievement. During the ceremony, 292 students were awarded degrees, including 153 doctors from Shalamar Medical and Dental College, 55 from Shalamar Nursing College, and 84 from Shalamar School of Allied Health Sciences. In his address, Professor Mahmood Ayyaz spoke to the students about the emerging trends in the field of medicine and the importance of serving humanity.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Shahid Hussain, emphasized the institute’s goal of producing world-class doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals while providing quality healthcare facilities to the people of Lahore and Punjab. The ceremony also included a special oath-taking ceremony for the graduating students, who pledged to uphold the highest standards of their profession.

Our Staff Reporter

