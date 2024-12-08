Sugar mills owners must pay fair price of sugarcane to farmers: Minister

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Saturday took notice of farmers’ complaints regarding the low prices of sugarcane by sugar mills.

Chairing the Sugar Advisory Board meeting, the minister directed the provincial Cane Commissioners to present a report on sugarcane prices in the next meeting. Tanveer emphasized that the exploitation of farmers will not be tolerated and stressed that sugar mill owners must pay the fair price of sugarcane to farmers.

The board also reviewed the current situation of sugar stocks in the country and expressed complete satisfaction with the current sugar reserves in the country. The timely commencement of the sugar crushing season is a significant achievement, Rana Tanveer remarked. It will ensure a smooth supply of the sugar which will bring stability in the market.

Export licenses of sugar mills that have not started crushing yet will be revoked. Cane Commissioners would submit a report on it.

According to data, the government is expecting sugarcane production to decline by 2.4 percent in the season 2024-25, as the production is estimated at 85.5 million metric tons against 87.638 million metric tons of previous year 2023-24. Sugarcane production in Punjab is projected to decline by 3.1 percent to 85.5 million metric tons, in Sindh by 0.2 percent, in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa by 0.2 percent and in Balochistan the production is estimated to reduce by 0.341 percent.

The sugarcane yield is also projected to reduce by 3.5 percent to 71.63 metric tons per hectare in 2024-25 from 74.255 metric tons per hectare. Sugarcane yield in Punjab is likely to reduce by 5.1 percent. However, it would remain the same in other three provinces including Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan.