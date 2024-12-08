Syrian rebels take control of Damascus as Assad flees

In a seismic shift for the Middle East, Syrian rebels announced the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday after seizing control of Damascus, marking the end of his 24-year authoritarian rule. Assad reportedly fled the capital to an unknown destination, following a week of rapid rebel advances.

The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Assad’s departure and called for a peaceful resolution, emphasizing that Moscow had no involvement in the negotiations surrounding his exit. Russia, deeply concerned by the unfolding events, placed its military bases in Syria on high alert and urged all parties to refrain from violence. The Russian Embassy in Damascus assured that its staff remained safe, despite the escalating situation.

In Damascus, rebels declared a curfew from 4 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time to ensure stability. Syrian army officers notified their ranks of the regime's collapse, with reports suggesting that Assad's departure coincided with a flight tracked briefly before disappearing from radar.

Celebrations erupted across the capital as thousands gathered at Saadallah al-Jabiri Square, chanting for freedom and the end of a half-century of Assad family rule. Videos emerged showing Syrians entering and exploring Assad's opulent palaces, with some taking furniture and ornaments as symbols of liberation.

The rebel coalition announced plans to establish a transitional governing body with full executive powers to lead the country forward. The fall of Assad's regime delivers a significant blow to the influence of Russia and Iran in the region, leaving uncertainty in its wake as the Middle East continues to grapple with conflict and change.