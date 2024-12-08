Sunday, December 08, 2024
The Dark Side of VPNs

December 08, 2024
A VPN (Virtual Private Network) creates a secure and private connection between your device and the internet, protecting your online data. It is often used to enhance internet speed or access restricted content, such as unavailable videos.

However, many people mistakenly believe that VPNs are entirely secure, unaware of their potential risks. These include data leaks, hacking, the selling of user data, sharing information with third parties, malware attacks, and encryption vulnerabilities. The use of VPNs has become increasingly widespread, encompassing personal, business, and general applications.

I urge the government to address this issue and consider banning VPNs. If left unchecked, they could lead to severe data breaches and compromise countless devices.

SANA BALOCH,

Balochistan.

