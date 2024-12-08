Tipping Point

The ongoing political standoff between the government and PTI shows no signs of ending anytime soon. Despite a seeming pause in hostilities, it is clear that the conflict remains simmering beneath the surface. With new cases lined up against PTI leadership and the party preparing for further opposition, it is apparent that the country is stuck in a cycle of perpetual instability. This relentless tug-of-war is not only damaging to Pakistan’s political landscape but also detrimental to its social and economic fabric.

It is at this juncture that moderate leaders like Shah Mahmood Qureshi must step into the fray. As tensions rise, the need for conciliation becomes more urgent. A compromise, where both sides feel dissatisfied, may be the only viable route forward. After all, the current deadlock is a lose-lose situation, with the country at large paying the price. As Qureshi has aptly suggested, the government must lay the groundwork for talks, moving beyond a focus on punitive measures and toward a long-term resolution. This may require some difficult decisions, including the forgiveness of certain offences, to open the door for dialogue.

The situation is especially precarious in KP, where instability continues to wreak havoc. The provincial unrest has profound implications for the entire country, affecting everything from governance to development. In the face of such a crisis, the priority must be peace and stability—not political posturing or retribution. The government must acknowledge that forgoing justice on certain issues could be the key to bringing PTI back to the table. This is not an act of weakness but of pragmatism.

Ultimately, the longer this deadlock continues, the greater the toll on Pakistan’s future. Only through dialogue and cooperation can the country hope to move past this era of political dysfunction and toward a more stable, prosperous future.