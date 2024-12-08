Tourists visit historical buildings in Walled City

LAHORE - The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) on Saturday organised “The Tales of Taxali Gate” – a guided tour of Taxali Gate and the historical monuments nearby. According to WCLA sources here, the tour included visits to historical buildings such as Bethak Ustaad Daman, Buggy Bazaar, Mai Eidan Ka Ahata, Hujra Shah Hussain, Pakistan Talkies, Aziz Theatre, Haveli Barood Khana, House of Sir Ganga Ram, Lahnga Mandi, Haveli Awais Mir, House of Noor Jehan and Actress Zumurd House. Moreover, the tourists were also entertained with the Rangeela Rikshaw ride. The tourists gathered at Fort Road near the food street at 10am and entered the Taxali Gate followed by other historical monuments. Refreshment was also arranged for all the tourists. The tourists expressed positive feedback regarding their experience of this guided tour. Walled City of Lahore Authority Director General Kamran Lashari said, “Tourists visiting Lahore’s heritage sites have long been captivated by the historic Thirteen Gates of Old Lahore, among which the Taxali Gate stands as one of the most renowned. This gate draws visitors with its historic architectural landmarks, dynamic street culture, and diverse local culinary offerings, providing a comprehensive cultural experience. The Walled City of Lahore Authority has diligently worked to safeguard this cultural heritage, ensuring its protection from the pressures of urban development and modernisation. Furthermore, measures have been implemented to maintain unrestricted access to these heritage sites, ensuring their inclusivity for all visitors”.

WCLA’s Tourism Deputy Director Asghar Hussain said, “The Taxali Gate serves as a testament to the rich architectural heritage of the Mughal era and historically functioned as a vital entry point into the city, supporting trade and movement. This significance is further reflected in the old houses and havelis located within its vicinity, which were constructed during the Mughal and British periods. Exploring this area holds great importance due to the cultural and historical legacy it embodies. Consequently, our guided tours prioritize destinations such as Taxali Gate to create enhanced opportunities for visitors to engage with and appreciate these invaluable heritage sites.”

WCLA organises drum circles at Shalimar Gardens

The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) organised drum circle titled “Shalimar Sounds” at the Shalimar Gardens here on Saturday. In this activity, expert drum performers along with Rubab players entertained the attendees with their art. Moreover, Balti cultural dance was also performed on the beats of drums and Rubab. Almost 400 people gathered and attended this fun activity. These drum circles are intended to provide an entertainment session for the people and attract their attention to heritage sites. People gave positive feedback regarding the event, mentioning that such kind of activities make the visit to heritage sites more fascinating and enjoyable. Kamran Lashari, Director General, Walled City of Lahore Authority, said, “Tourists are more likely to visit historical sites when their experiences are engaging and enjoyable. Activities like drum circles play a key role in achieving this. Observations show a notable increase in visitor numbers on event days compared to regular days. To expand tourism across the city, we have been carefully planning such activities at various heritage sites. Our events are specifically designed to promote and celebrate cultural heritage. For instance, performances such as Rubab music and the Balti cultural dance are included to showcase the rich traditions of indigenous cultures in our country”.

Tania Qureshi, Director Media and Marketing, Walled City of Lahore Authority, also expressed her opinions and said, “Drums have always been a key part of traditional celebrations in our region, including weddings, Sufi gatherings, and sports fairs, making them one of the most commonly used musical instruments. This drum circle activity at Shalimar Gardens aims to highlight the cultural importance of drums while boosting tourism at this historic site. Similarly, various entertainment programs have been organized at Lahore Fort, the Shahdara Complex, and other heritage landmarks, demonstrating our dedication to promoting tourism and preserving the cultural heritage of these iconic sites”.