Turbulent Ties

The ongoing political turbulence in Bangladesh has shifted from a contest between Sheikh Hasina’s regime and her opponents to a broader struggle marked by growing anti-India sentiment. What began as discontent against domestic governance has evolved into a pointed critique of New Delhi’s perceived influence in Dhaka’s internal affairs.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for leveraging communal divisions for political gain, appears to be manoeuvring this regional unrest to his advantage. His approach risks exacerbating existing tensions in a nation already on edge. In this scenario, the recent visit of Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus to India offers a glimmer of hope. If strategically utilised, it could serve as a diplomatic olive branch, soothing frayed relations and signalling a willingness to de-escalate.

However, the stakes for the broader region remain alarmingly high. South Asia cannot afford another conflict to further destabilise an already volatile geopolitical landscape. The lingering shadow of unresolved disputes, coupled with the rising tide of nationalism in both countries, threatens not only bilateral relations but also regional stability.

India’s top diplomat’s visit to Bangladesh should ideally focus on reducing tensions, but any overt display of dominance could backfire. For Bangladesh, it is imperative to balance its internal political struggles without allowing external players to deepen its divisions. For New Delhi, the challenge lies in recognising that bullying a neighbour is not a sustainable strategy.

The region’s history shows that incendiary politics often spills across borders, igniting wider conflicts. The leaders in both nations must prioritise diplomacy over demagoguery, ensuring that this moment of political fragility does not become a flashpoint for greater unrest. In the end, only cooler heads and genuine dialogue can prevent the current tensions from spiralling into a crisis with devastating regional repercussions.