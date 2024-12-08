Sunday, December 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

UMT Markhors, ABL Stallions start on winning note in Champions T20 Cup

Staff Reporter
December 08, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  UMT Markhors and ABL Stallions both claimed victories in the opening matches of the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. In the first match, UMT Markhors defeated Nurpur Lions by four wickets. Saad Masood starred with 2-20 with the ball and an important knock during the chase. Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (2-11) and Nisar Ahmed (2-21) restricted the Lions to 150-7. Markhors chased the target with Iftikhar Ahmed’s 42* and Masood’s support, crossing the line with an unbroken 50-run partnership. ABL Stallions beat Lake City Panthers by 35 runs in the second match. Hussain Talat smashed an unbeaten 101 off 50 balls, leading the Stallions to a total of 211-4. Haider Ali’s 54 off 26 balls kept Panthers in the hunt, but Usman Tariq (3-25) and Mohammad Ali (3-33) sealed the win for Stallions as Panthers were bowled out for 181 in 19.1 overs.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1733546457.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024