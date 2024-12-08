UMT Markhors, ABL Stallions start on winning note in Champions T20 Cup

LAHORE - UMT Markhors and ABL Stallions both claimed victories in the opening matches of the Bahria Town Champions T20 Cup at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday. In the first match, UMT Markhors defeated Nurpur Lions by four wickets. Saad Masood starred with 2-20 with the ball and an important knock during the chase. Mohammad Sarwar Afridi (2-11) and Nisar Ahmed (2-21) restricted the Lions to 150-7. Markhors chased the target with Iftikhar Ahmed’s 42* and Masood’s support, crossing the line with an unbroken 50-run partnership. ABL Stallions beat Lake City Panthers by 35 runs in the second match. Hussain Talat smashed an unbeaten 101 off 50 balls, leading the Stallions to a total of 211-4. Haider Ali’s 54 off 26 balls kept Panthers in the hunt, but Usman Tariq (3-25) and Mohammad Ali (3-33) sealed the win for Stallions as Panthers were bowled out for 181 in 19.1 overs.