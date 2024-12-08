UN envoy hails Assad’s fall as ‘watershed moment’

The UN envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, on Sunday described the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime as a “watershed moment” in Syria’s history, after nearly 14 years of “relentless suffering and unspeakable loss.”

“This dark chapter has left deep scars, but today we look forward with cautious hope to the opening of a new one — one of peace, reconciliation, dignity, and inclusion for all Syrians,” Pedersen said in a statement.

“To those displaced, this moment renews the vision of returning to homes once lost. To families separated by war, the beginnings of reunions bring hope,” he added. “To those unjustly detained, and the families of the detained and the missing, the opening of prison doors reminds us of justice’s eventual reach.”

Assad fled Syria to an unknown location after anti-regime groups took control of the capital, Damascus, early Sunday, marking the collapse of the Baath Party regime, which had ruled Syria since 1963.

The collapse came almost a week after anti-regime groups seized control of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Pedersen acknowledged that significant challenges remain ahead, but emphasized: “Yet this is a moment to embrace the possibility of renewal. The resilience of the Syrian people offers a path toward a united and peaceful Syria.”

The UN envoy called on all armed actors on the ground to maintain good conduct, law and order, protect civilians, and preserve public institutions.

He urged all Syrians to prioritize dialogue, unity, and respect for international humanitarian law and human rights as they seek to rebuild their society.

“There must be a collective effort to secure peace and dignity for all,” Pedersen said, adding: “Let us honor the memory of those who have suffered for decades by committing to help Syrians build a Syria where justice, freedom, and prosperity are shared realities.”