Using KP funds for personal promotion shameful: Azma Bokhari

LAHORE, Dec 07 - Provincial Minister for Information and Broadcasting Azma Bokhari said on Saturday that it was shameful to use Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) funds for personal photo sessions and publicity.

In a statement criticising former first lady Bushra Bibi, Provincial Information Minister Azma Bokhari said that in what capacity Bushra Bibi was distributing cheques to people. She said that Bushra Bibi should also tell the nation where the army of millions that she had brought from KP, had gone when she was “standing alone at D-Chowk”. The KP government spent Rs. 810 million on launching the attack on the federation on October 5, and according to reports, more than Rs. 2 billion were spent on the third failed coup on November 24.

The minister said that the entire nation saw Bushra Bibi running away from D-Chowk at 10:30 pm on Nov 26, and the entire media was witness. D-Chowk was cleared by 11:15pm. Bushra Bibi herself did not go beyond Kulsoom Plaza, she added.

Azma Bokhari said that her own workers had pelted stones and sticks on Bushra Bibi’s car when she fled, adding that her own workers had punctured the tyres of her car, and there was a CCTV footage in which Bushra Bibi changed her car and fled.

She said that Bushra Bibi attended the march, but when summoned to court, she fell ill.