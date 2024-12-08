Woman killed, son injured in road accident

FAISALABAD - A sexagenarian woman was killed while her son sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Dijkot police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle near Darbar Sufi Barkat Ali on Sammundri Road.

As a result, 60-year-old Kausar Bibi of Bara Mannanwala received serious injuries and died on-the-spot, whereas Rescue 1122 shifted her son Waqas (40) to Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) after providing him with the first aid. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.

2 killed, one injured in car accident

Two people were killed and one sustained multiple injuries in a car accident in the area of Satiana police station. Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that a speeding car overturned when its tyre bust near Chak No.281-GB on Jaranwala-Satiana Road.

As a result, Anwar Bibi (50) and Zakir Shah (20), residents of Chak No. 375-GB, Jaranwala, died on-the-spot, while Rescue-1122 shifted the third car-rider Irfan Shah (28) to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala after providing him with the first aid. The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.