Zelensky slams Putin after Russian strikes kill 12

KYIV - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday slammed Russia and its President Vladimir Putin over two aerial attacks that killed at least 12 people. Moscow has ramped up its strikes on Ukraine as winter sets in, and Zelensky said the attacks showed Russia has no interest in a deal to end its nearly three-year invasion. At least 10 people were killed in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, while two were killed in Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rig, officials said. “Thousands of such strikes carried out by Russia during this war make it absolutely clear that Putin does not need real peace,” Zelensky said in a post on Telegram. “Only by force can we resist this. And only through force can real peace be established,” he added.

Zaporizhzhia governor Ivan Fedorov said a Russian attack had set a car garage and service station on fire in the blast, posting images of a fire blazing with debris strewn across the street.

A total of 24 people were wounded there, including a four-month-old girl and at least two other children aged four and eleven, he said.