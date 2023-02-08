Share:

At least 12 terrorists were gunned down Tuesday night in a joint operation carried out by the police and security forces in Lakki Marwat.

The terrorists belonged to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), and had killed six policemen in an attack in December 2022, the police said.

The law enforcement agency added that the terrorists were headed to Tank to carry out an attack. It added that arms and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists'. The process of identifying the terrorists is underway, police said.

The law enforcement agency said that the policemen who took part in the operation remained unhurt in the encounter with the terrorists.

In another incident, police in Dera Ismail Khan repulsed an attack on the Hathala police check post.

According to the police, there was an exchange of fire between the police and the terrorists for 25 minutes.

The police said that the assailants escaped on the arrival of the Quick Response Force. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Last week, two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire in the Esham area of North Waziristan District, said the military’s media wing.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists. It added that the militants were actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

“The incident re-vindicates Pakistan Army’s resolve to have zero tolerance for terrorism in Pakistan and reaffirms its determination to take on any and all entities that resort to violence,” said the ISPR.