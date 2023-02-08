Share:

LAHORE - In continuation of recent spree of transfers and postings the caretaker Punjab govt through a notification exchanged the positions of 15 high rank- Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) officer of grade 20 here on Tuesday.

According to the official notification, DIG Traffic Punjab , Abdul Kareem BS-20 has been transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Police PHP, against a existing post. DIG Establishment- II CPO, Muhammad Tariq Chohan BS-20 has been transferred and posted as Additional Inspector General of Police Training CPO Punjab. DIG Establishment CPO Punjab Lahore, Shahzada Sultan BS-20 has been transferred and posted as AdditionalInspector General of Police Operations CPO, Punjab Lahore. Awaiting posting, Mirza Faran Baig BS-20 has been posted as DeputyInspector General of Police, Traffic Punjab. Another officer awaiting, Moeen Masood BS-20 has been posted as Deputy Inspector General VVIP security, Special Branch. Awaiting posting, Nasir Mehmood Satti BS-20, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Training CPO Punjab Lahore. Awaiting posting Imran Anwar, BS-20 has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police Telecommunications and Transport Punjab Lahore.

MunirAhmad Zia Rao BS-20, who was awaiting posting has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Administration and Establishment South Punjab, Multan. Awaiting posting, Inam Waheed Khan BS-20, has been posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Establishment CPO Punjab Lahore. DIG Elite Police Force , Tayyab Hafeez BS-20, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police, Special Protection Unit (SPU) Punjab Lahore. DIG PHP, Punjab Sadiq Ali BS-20, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Inspector General of Police Elite Police Force Punjab.