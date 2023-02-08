Share:

Two PSDP funded power projects of GB namely "Regional Grid GB Phase-1" and "26 MW Shagarthang HPP" have been cleared in the Central Development Working Party (CDWP) forum under the Chair of Minister for Planning and Special initiative Pakistan and recommended for Approval from ECNEC.

Additional Chief Secretary and Secretary W&P department GB attended the meeting.

The scheme "Regional Grid Phase-I costing Rs 17 billion will be completed in the next 3 years; power distribution system of Gilgit, Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar and Astore will be interconnected through the regional grid project.

In this connection Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhiudeen Wani while talking to media in Gilgit said that the scheme will also help GB attract international investment in power sector to exploit the untapped power potential of GB.