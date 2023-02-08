Share:

SUKKUR - The body of a missing Sindh United Party (SUP) activist, Has­eeb Junejo was found dumped near Zero Point, along the Indus River, within the jurisdiction of the Qadirpur police station on Monday evening. Junejo, who was serving as the party’s Suk­kur division information secretary, had reportedly gone miss­ing after leaving his home in the New Pind area. According to local Police, the man was subjected to intense torture and killed with some sharp weapon. The body was taken to the taluka hospital for a post-mortem examination.