Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Mu­rad Ali Shah Tuesday said that education was the backbone of socio-economic development of any country and without tan­gible development and requisite advancements in this sector, a nation could not survive or thrive in the world.

This he said while speaking at a ceremony organised to dis­tribute teachers’ training certifi­cates by the School Education department here at the Banquet Hall of the CM House.

The program was attended by Education Minister Syed Sar­dar Shah, CM Special Assistant Nayab Leghari, MPA Ghulam Qadir Malkani, Secretary of Col­lege Education Ahmed Bux Na­rejo, Secretary School Education Akbar Leghari, senior officers of the education department, members of civil society, gradu­ating teachers and others.

He said that his government was very much focused and de­termined in bringing palpable improvement in the Education Sector which was evident from our policies and interventions in this particular sector of great significance to enlighten our province with education.

Talking about the incentives, the chief minister said that by bringing the `out of school chil­dren into the education net­work, and abating dropouts, his government has introduced so many incentives which include Free Textbooks, Stipends to Girls students, rehabilitation of damaged school buildings, provision of furniture to the schools, the opening of closed schools, Merit-based recruit­ment of teachers. Murad Shah, talking about the recruitment of Teachers, said that the Sindh government had hired hun­dreds of thousands of teach­ers, purely on merit engaging third party for the scrutiny of the candidates through the test conducted in a fair and trans­parent manner. “This merit-based recruitment of teachers started in the year 2008 and still continues under Teacher’s Recruitment Policy – 2021,” he said. This policy of hiring teachers is one of the signifi­cant rounds of hiring to engage approximately 55000 candi­dates as PSTs and JESTs BS-14 throughout the province purely on merit and without any dis­crimination and political af­filiation, the CM said and added the total number of candidates appeared in IBA Test for PSTs in Sindh was 184249 against which 83968 qualified and for JEST the number of candidates appeared was 164372 against which 51785 qualified the test.