KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that education was the backbone of socio-economic development of any country and without tangible development and requisite advancements in this sector, a nation could not survive or thrive in the world.
This he said while speaking at a ceremony organised to distribute teachers’ training certificates by the School Education department here at the Banquet Hall of the CM House.
The program was attended by Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, CM Special Assistant Nayab Leghari, MPA Ghulam Qadir Malkani, Secretary of College Education Ahmed Bux Narejo, Secretary School Education Akbar Leghari, senior officers of the education department, members of civil society, graduating teachers and others.
He said that his government was very much focused and determined in bringing palpable improvement in the Education Sector which was evident from our policies and interventions in this particular sector of great significance to enlighten our province with education.
Talking about the incentives, the chief minister said that by bringing the `out of school children into the education network, and abating dropouts, his government has introduced so many incentives which include Free Textbooks, Stipends to Girls students, rehabilitation of damaged school buildings, provision of furniture to the schools, the opening of closed schools, Merit-based recruitment of teachers. Murad Shah, talking about the recruitment of Teachers, said that the Sindh government had hired hundreds of thousands of teachers, purely on merit engaging third party for the scrutiny of the candidates through the test conducted in a fair and transparent manner. “This merit-based recruitment of teachers started in the year 2008 and still continues under Teacher’s Recruitment Policy – 2021,” he said. This policy of hiring teachers is one of the significant rounds of hiring to engage approximately 55000 candidates as PSTs and JESTs BS-14 throughout the province purely on merit and without any discrimination and political affiliation, the CM said and added the total number of candidates appeared in IBA Test for PSTs in Sindh was 184249 against which 83968 qualified and for JEST the number of candidates appeared was 164372 against which 51785 qualified the test.