Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani on Wednesday filed a petition in Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking bail in the assets beyond means case.

The SHC has issued notices to the persecutor NAB and other relevant authorities and directed them to submit a reply by February 23.

The PPP leader moved SHC after an accountability court had rejected the bail plea of Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the assets beyond means case.

The reference

The bureau had filed a reference against the speaker, his brother Agha Masihuddin, wife, son, daughters as well as 13 others before a NAB court in 2019 for allegedly accumulating assets worth over Rs1.61 billion through illegal means.

He had been arrested in the premises of the Supreme Court last year after a three-judge bench turned down his plea for pre-arrest bail and instead directed him to surrender before the national graft buster.

Durrani had appeared before the apex court after evading the anti-corruption watchdog for a month and a half. He had gone into hiding after the Sindh High Court (SHC) revoked his bail.