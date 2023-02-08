Share:

LAHORE - All the Pakistani players, except Bilal Asim, crashed out of the ITF Pakistan Juniors Tennis Championships Leg- 1, being played at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad. In boys singles 2nd round, Pakistani tennis star Bilal Asim, who recently returned home after representing the country in Davis Cup tie against Lithuania, played well against Russian Taimur Dautov and outwitted him by 6-3, 6-4. Bilal, a brilliant student of renowned coach Rashid Malik, said: “I have some set goals and gradually achieving them. My main aim is to represent my country in international circuit and win international laurels for it.”

In other matches, Edward Kruppe (CAN) beat Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-3, 3-6, 6-0; Krittamaet Thammakun (THA) beat Maciej Zarebski (POL) 6-2, 4-1 (rtd); Yuan Lu (CHN) beat Hamid Israr (PAK) 6-4, 6-2; Kamonpanyakorn Thadpong (THA) beat Asad Zaman (PAK) 6-2, 6-4; Mikail Khodorchenko (RUS) beat Huzaifa Khan (PAK) 6-4, 6-2; Cem Atlamis (TUR) beat Huzaima Abdul Rehman 6-4, 6-4 and Burga Ozkoc (TUR) beat Talha Khan (PAK) 1-6, 6-2, 7-5. In the girls singles 2nd round, Zeynep Erbakan (TUR) beat Anastassiya Kim (KAZ) 6-1, 6-0; Taira Abildayeva (KAZ) beat Polina Bershteyn (RUS) 6-4, 6-2; Polina Zaytseva (RUS) beat Amna Ali Qayum (PAK) 6-3, 6-2; Jinshu Xia (CHN) beat Amara Khan (PAK) 6-0, 6-2; Maia Visan (ROU) beat Soha Ali (PAK) 6-2, 6-0; Liliya Piskun (RUS) beat Yejun Lee (KOR) 6-2, 7-5; Vlada Guryleva (RUS) beat Seeun Baeg (KOR) 6-0, 6-4 and Defne Erbakan (TUR) beat Sheeza Sajid (PAK) 6-1,6-0.