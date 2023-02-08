Share:

LAHORE - Amjad Ali XI won the Kashmir Day Basketball exhibition match organized under the auspices of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA) by defeating Abdul Nasir XI by 52-48 points. KBBA Patron Junaid Ahmed Khan was chief guest while other notables present there were KBBA President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Akhlaq Ahmed, Zahid Malik, Ashraf Yahya, Naeem Ahmed, Zafar Iqbal and others. In the match, Hasan Ali scored 18 points, Yash Kumar 14 and M Muaz 11 from the winning team while Saad Salahuddin scored 20 points, Daniyal Marwat 15 and Abdul Samad 12 from the losing side.