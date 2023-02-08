Share:

HYDERABAD - The registration process for joining the Pak­istan Army would start on 10 February and will continue till 10th March. According to a statement issued by the Army Selection and Recruitment Center, the registration pro­cess for various posts including Sipahi clerk, Sipahi cook and Sipahi driver will start from 10th February. Interested candidates hav­ing minimum qualification of matriculation or below have been asked to visit the re­cruitment centre for registration along with their educational documents and photocop­ies, original domicile, and identity card.