LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Tues­day told the accountability court that the arrest of Haroon Yousaf, son-in-law of Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif, was not required for investigations.

The NAB investigation officer made the state­ment before Accountability Court Judge Qamaruz Zaman who was hearing a reference against Ha­roon Yousaf, Tahir Naqvi and others. Haroon Yousaf and Tahir Naqvi also appeared before the court during proceedings and got their atten­dance marked. The officer submitted that the ar­rest of Haroon Yousaf was not required in the light of amendments made in the NAB Ordinance. At this stage, Haroon’s counsel addressed the inves­tigation officer and asked him to give a categori­cal statement.

To which, the investigation officer submitted that old arrest warrants of Haroon Yousaf were still available on the record and the same had not been canceled yet. “The arrest of the accused was not required any longer”, he submitted and add­ed that the bureau had declared the accused as benamidar earlier but the role of the accused had to be determined yet under the new law.