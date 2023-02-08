Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Police have availed information technology fa­cility of “Hotel Eye and Travel” software to trace out the sus­pects and to arrest them.

A spokesperson for Bahawalpur Police said, “The data of total 29,522 persons have been examined through Hotel Eye and Travel software,” adding that out of them, nine were tak­en into custody due to their alleged involvement in offenses.

He said that 9,687 persons staying at hotels were checked through Hotel Eye software and 19,835 passengers through Travel software. He said that Bahawalpur police have start­ed availing facilities of smart policing and information tech­nology devices.

9TH BADGE OF POLICE DRIVING SCHOOL COMPLETES TRAINING

The 9th badge of Police Driving Training School Hasilpur has completed the professional training and the participants were awarded achievement certificates.

According to a Bahawalpur Police spokesperson, the professional driving training of the participants of the 9th badge was held at Police Driving Training School in Hasil­pur tehsil of Bahawalpur district. “After the completion of the course, the participants were awarded achievement certificates,” he said.

He said that so far, 122 participants had completed their training at the Police Driving Training School Hasilpur in day and evening shifts.