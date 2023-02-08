Share:

GWADAR - The Balochistan Fisheries Depart­ment has seized trawlers involved in illegal fishing at the marine bound­aries of the province. In a joint ven­ture of Coast Guards and Fisheries Department, the progress has been made in curbing illegal fishing trawl­ers in the Gwadar’s marine area, a senior officer of the department said.

He said the Balochistan govern­ment has further expedited its efforts to take strict action against the boats involved in illegal fishing in its coast­al waters. The official said: “Gwadar district administration, fisheries department and security agencies are taking strong measures against trawling to bring illegal trawling to zero in future to curb the activity.”

Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bi­zenjo directed the authorities con­cerns to curb illegal fishing trawlers while the fisheries department and other agencies have stepped up pa­trolling to curb illegal trawling at the Gwadar’s waters. The Director­ate General Fisheries has also taken measures to resolve the problems be­ing faced by the local fishermen.

The patrolling teams are on round the clock patrolling in all stations under the zero tolerance policy for curbing il­legal trawling in the provincial marine limits. The issue of trawlers has been going on for a long time and there was a massive protest held by local fishermen in Gwadar against illegal trawlers.

GWADAR PATROLLING TEAM ACTIVELY WORKING AGAINST IL­LEGAL TRAWLING: FISHERIES DG

Fisheries Department Director General (DG) Mir Saifullah Khetran on Tuesday said that the patrolling team of Gwa­dar was actively working to stop ille­gal trawling. He expressed these views while talking to media here. “Successful actions have been taken against the il­legal trawlers in the last several months to protect the interests of local fisher­men,” he said, adding, “Even today, the patrolling team of the Fisheries Depart­ment has caught a trawler engaged in illegal trawling in the Gwadar area and seized the fish and registered a case against violators.” Fisheries DG further said that such operations were being conducted daily by the departme