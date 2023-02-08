Share:

LOS ANGELES - Beyoncé fans battled technical issues and long queues as tickets went on general sale for the UK leg of her first solo tour since 2016. The pop superstar is playing stadium shows in Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland and London in May and June. Some users got an error message on the Ticketmaster website, while others said they were kicked out of the queue, which in some cases was 500,000 strong.

Three more London dates were added on Tuesday “due to high fan demand”. A portion of the UK tickets had already been sold in a series of pre-sales, while the first pre-sales for her North American dates began on Mon-day. There is particular scrutiny in the US of how Ticketmaster handles the tour, especially since the company’s systems were overwhelmed by demand for Taylor Swift tickets last year.

The UK concerts are part of a world tour in support of her Grammy-nominated Renaissance album. The shows kick off in Sweden on 10 May, before landing at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium a week later. She will then visit Edinburgh’s Murrayfield on 20 May, Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on 23 May and London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 29 and 30 May. After tickets went on general sale on Tuesday, she added three further shows at the Tot-tenham stadium on 1, 3 and 4 June, taking the total number of UK dates to eight. In the UK, standard ticket prices to see Beyoncé range from £56 to £252.

However, the VIP packages, some of which include guaranteed front row seats or even seats on the stage, stretch to more than £2,300.