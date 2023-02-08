Share:

The Biden administration on Tuesday approved a prospective $10 billion sale of the US's High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) to Poland as NATO continues to push back against Russia's war in Ukraine.

Under the terms of the proposed sale, Poland would receive 18 units of the light multiple rocket launcher systems, 468 HIMARS Launcher Loader Module kits, 45 M57 Army Tactical Missile Systems and 461 M30A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Alternative Warhead (GMLRS-AW) pods with the Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS), the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) said in a statement.

In addition, the potential sale includes 521 M31A2 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Unitary (GMLRS-U) pods with the Insensitive Munitions Propulsion System (IMPS) and 532 XM403 Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System Extended Range Alternative Warhead (GMLRS-ER AW) pods.

Practice rockets, support and communications equipment, spare and repair parts, and a host of other equipment is also included, as well as US government and contractor support services. The principal contractor for the sale would be Lockheed Martin, which manufactures the HIMARS rocket launchers.

The announcement comes amid Russia's ongoing war against neighboring Ukraine, which has further heightened Warsaw's efforts to bolster its military. Poland has been a NATO member since 1999.

"The proposed sale will improve Poland’s military goals of updating capability while further enhancing interoperability with the United States and other allies," the DSCA said.

"Poland intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its capability to strengthen its homeland defense and deter regional threats. Poland will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces," it added.

Congress was notified of the potential sale on Tuesday, setting off a 30-day legislative review period in which it can pass a joint resolution disapproving the sale, but it has never been able to successfully block a transaction, according to the Congressional Research Service.