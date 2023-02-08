Share:

MULTAN - By-elections for NA 158 (Multan) will be held on March 19 as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has issued a complete schedule here. According to the ECP notification, nomi­nation papers of the candi­dates will be received from February 10-14, whereas the list of contestants will be displayed on February 15. The documents of the candidates will be scruti­nised on February 18, while nomination acceptance or rejection will be decided between February 22-27. The final list of the contes­tants will be displayed on February 28, it added. How­ever, the last date for with­drawal of candidature will be March 1. The candidates can receive forms from the office of Returning Officer at 4-Bukhari Street near Northern Bypass Chowk.