ISLAMABAD - Iftikhar Ali Shallwani, Federal Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works held a meeting today on 7-02-2023 regarding encroachments and illegally constructed structures in government residences in the federal capital. Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Chairman CDA, Irfan Nawaz, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and Ghulam Sarwar, Director General Estate Office Islamabad also attended the meeting.

During the course of meeting, Ghulam Sarwar, DG Estate office apprised the officials regarding the implementation status of recommendations by National Assembly standing committee on Housing and Works upon the issues pertaining to additional construction and subletting of federal government owned residential accommodations. Officials were also briefed about the recent survey being done by this Ministry.

Also, the final notices have already been issued to the residents of the government residences by the Estate Office for extra construction inside the courtyard/ rooftops by disturbing the original map of the building. Iftikhar Ali Shallwani directed the concerned officials to start anti- encroachment drive immediately. He said that encroachments in Islamabad are increasing day by day compromising the beauty of the planned city and causing inconvenience for public.

Secretary Housing also emphasized to restore footpaths to their original condition. Capt. (Retd.) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Chairman CDA, and Irfan Nawaz, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, offered their full support in the matter.