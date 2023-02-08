Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja yesterday em­phasised on appointing impartial officers during polls to ensure free, fair and transparent polls. This was discussed in a meeting held to take up the security and political situation with provincial authorities. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal and Inspector-Gener­al Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari Khyber Pakhtunkh­wa, along with ECP Secre­tary Omar Hamid Khan. At the outset of the meeting, Fateha was offered for the martyrs of the Peshawar Police Lines blast. Chief Election Commissioner said any complaints against returning officers and dis­trict returning officers dur­ing by-elections should be sent to the election com­mission for immediate ac­tion. He said all administra­tive officers posted in the province should be trans­ferred based on their neu­trality in political matters. Chief Secretary KP assured to implement the instruc­tions of the election com­mission. He said impartial officers will be appointed in all districts before the elections. He said they were demanding the federal gov­ernment to increase the election budget.