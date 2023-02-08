ISLAMABAD - Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja yesterday emphasised on appointing impartial officers during polls to ensure free, fair and transparent polls. This was discussed in a meeting held to take up the security and political situation with provincial authorities. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal and Inspector-General Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, along with ECP Secretary Omar Hamid Khan. At the outset of the meeting, Fateha was offered for the martyrs of the Peshawar Police Lines blast. Chief Election Commissioner said any complaints against returning officers and district returning officers during by-elections should be sent to the election commission for immediate action. He said all administrative officers posted in the province should be transferred based on their neutrality in political matters. Chief Secretary KP assured to implement the instructions of the election commission. He said impartial officers will be appointed in all districts before the elections. He said they were demanding the federal government to increase the election budget.
