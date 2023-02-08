Share:

ISLAMABAD - A centre dedicated to China-Pakistan trade and investment cooperation was unveiled by the Pakistani Ambassador in China Moin-ul-Haque at an unveiling ceremony in Shenzhen, according to China Economic Net (CEN).

Located at the Shenzhen Hi-tech Park, the centre “covers an area of 4000m2 with an investment of RMB 30 million and is estimated to start operation in May,” Jian Peng, Pakistan’s honorary investment counsellor in China told CEN in an interview.

Jian noted the centre will act as a permanent showroom for Pakistan, with multiple functions to promote bilateral collaboration. “It will primarily serve the purposes of Pakistani commodity display, distribution channel development, and commercial liaison establishment,” he added.

The honorary investment counsellor said that the platform will also be “a window” to show Pakistani history, culture and art as well as “a bridge” for the people of the two countries to communicate with each other.

It is learned that the trade and investment centre will be jointly operated by the commercial sections of the Pakistani embassy in China and the Pakistani Consulate in Guangzhou, and Chinese operators.

In a post on Twitter-like Weibo, the Pakistani embassy said that the centre will be “a significant platform for strengthening Pakistan- China economic ties.”

The launching ceremony was also attended by Ghulam Qadir, Commercial Counsellor in the Embassy of Pakistan, Rabbia Nasir, Third Secretary of the Embassy, Sardar Muhammad, Head of Mission/Acting Consul General of Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, and Muhammad Irfan, Commercial Counsellor of Consulate General of Pakistan in Guangzhou.