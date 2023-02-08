Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to do away with the practice of daily quota of traffic challans across Punjab and assured that the performance of traffic wardens would not be subject to the number of daily challans.

The chief minister on Tuesday chaired a meeting held to review proposals to improve the traffic system in the province. It was attended by key officials including Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, chief secretary, IGP, ACS (Home), secretary C&W, CCPO Lahore, DIG Traffic Punjab, COO of PSCA, commissioner and DC Lahore, CTO Lahore, secretary RTA Lahore and MD TEPA.

The CM was informed that 3 lakh 70,000 vehicles and motorcycles are added in Lahore every year. It was decided in the meeting that licensing centers in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi would work in two shifts seven days a week while licensing centre at Liberty Market in Lahore would work round the clock.

The CM directed that Gulberg, Mall Road, Jail Road and Ferozepur Road would be made model roads and an effective management system would be introduced for the smooth flow of traffic. He added that special attention should be given to road engineering while removing encroachments and other road obstacles.

Also, the CM announced an outreach program for the issuance of driving licenses. Under the program, traffic police teams would go to colleges for conducting driving tests and issuance of licenses to qualified students. The students would also be regularly updated about the traffic rules. The CM also directed to dispose of the issues related to the promotion of traffic wardens without delay and ordered a crackdown against the meat sellers on the roads in Punjab.