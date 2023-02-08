LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced to waive off the tuition fees of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab.
He also announced that 200 Kashmiri students would also be given laptops by the Punjab government.
While talking to a delegation of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab who met him at the Chief Minister’s Office, the CM asked the traffic police to issue driving licenses to Kashmiri students and assured that the Bank of Punjab would also be asked to open accounts for them. Similarly, steps would be taken to fix the post graduation quota for Kashmiri students enrolled in medical colleges and the prime minister would also be approached to resolve the visa issues of Kashmiri students who are like our own children, he added.
The students thanked the CM and appreciated the organization of events on Kashmir Solidarity Day. The participants also offered prayers for the departed souls of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria. Columnist Taufiq Butt said that the doors of Pakistanis’ hearts are always open for Kashmir and Kashmiris.
Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Aamir Mir, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, secretary specialized healthcare, secretary information, VCs of King Edward Medical University and Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Vice President Punjab Medical Association and others were also present.