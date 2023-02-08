Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Min­ister Mohsin Naqvi has an­nounced to waive off the tuition fees of Kashmiri stu­dents studying in Punjab.

He also announced that 200 Kashmiri students would also be given laptops by the Punjab government.

While talking to a delega­tion of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab who met him at the Chief Minister’s Office, the CM asked the traf­fic police to issue driving li­censes to Kashmiri students and assured that the Bank of Punjab would also be asked to open accounts for them. Similarly, steps would be taken to fix the post gradu­ation quota for Kashmiri students enrolled in medical colleges and the prime minis­ter would also be approached to resolve the visa issues of Kashmiri students who are like our own children, he added.

The students thanked the CM and appreciated the or­ganization of events on Kash­mir Solidarity Day. The par­ticipants also offered prayers for the departed souls of earthquake victims in Turki­ye and Syria. Columnist Tau­fiq Butt said that the doors of Pakistanis’ hearts are always open for Kashmir and Kash­miris.

Provincial Minister for In­formation & Culture Aamir Mir, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Edu­cation Dr Javed Akram, secre­tary specialized healthcare, secretary information, VCs of King Edward Medical Univer­sity and Fatima Jinnah Medi­cal University, Vice President Punjab Medical Association and others were also present.